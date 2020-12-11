Boris Johnson: Very, very likely UK will fail to strike trade deal with EU

Global  
 

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:33s - Published
Boris Johnson has said it is “very, very likely” the UK will fail to strike aBrexit trade deal with the European Union and will leave the bloc on WorldTrade Organisation terms. The Prime Minister told reporters on a visit toBlyth in Northumberland: “We are always hopeful, and as you know thenegotiations are continuing and we’ve got our teams still out there inBrussels."


'Strong possibility' of no deal Brexit: Johnson [Video]

'Strong possibility' of no deal Brexit: Johnson

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday (December 10) there was "a strong possibility" Britain and the EU would fail to safeguard free trade past the end of the year, a prospect that has weighed on the pound as markets see increasing risk of economic rupture.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:41Published
Keir Starmer stresses importance of UK-EU trade deal [Video]

Keir Starmer stresses importance of UK-EU trade deal

Sir Keir Starmer has said that it is "very important there is a deal" done between the UK and EU "for our trade with Europe" and "our relationship with Europe". His comments come as Prime Minister Boris Johnson admitted there is a "strong possibility" of no trade deal with the EU. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:50Published
'Strong possibility' of no trade deal with the EU, warns PM [Video]

'Strong possibility' of no trade deal with the EU, warns PM

The Prime Minister has warned there is a "strong possibility" that the UK will fail to broker a trade deal with the EU as he urged the public to prepare for the end of the transition period. Boris Johnson said it is more likely the UK will get an Australian-style "option". Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:36Published
PM says no-deal Brexit now 'strong possibility' amid deadlock in negotiations [Video]

PM says no-deal Brexit now 'strong possibility' amid deadlock in negotiations

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned there is a “strong possibility” thatthe UK will fail to broker a trade deal with the EU as he urged the public toprepare for the end of the transition period.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:07Published

Ursula von der Leyen: Positions remain apart on fundamental issues [Video]

Ursula von der Leyen: Positions remain apart on fundamental issues

On trade deal negotiations with the UK, European Commission president Ursulavon der Leyen told a press conference in Brussels that “positions remain aparton fundamental issues”. She said: “On the Level Playing Field we haverepeatedly made clear to our UK partners that the principle of faircompetition is a pre-condition to privileged access to the EU market.”

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:39Published
UK, EU prepare for potential no-deal Brexit [Video]

UK, EU prepare for potential no-deal Brexit

Leaders of the UK and EU have given negotiators just three more days to shore up a post-Brexit trade deal, but British PM warns there is a strong possibility they will fail.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 06:07Published

Climate change: EU leaders set 55% target for CO2 emissions cut

 All-night talks lead to a goal of cutting CO2 emissions by 55% over the next decade.
BBC News

Brexit: EU leaders told no UK deal more likely than not

 The bloc's 27 leaders are warned situation is "difficult" and key issues unresolved ahead of Sunday deadline.
BBC News

Snow leopard cubs welcomed at Northumberland zoo

 The two cubs had been due to arrive at Northumberland Country Zoo in early November.
BBC News
Parliament Christmas tree arrives in London [Video]

Parliament Christmas tree arrives in London

A tree felled in Northumberland’s Kielder Forest on Tuesday has been erectedin New Palace Yard outside the Houses of Parliament, where it will bedecorated for Christmas. On Saturday, a crane lowered it into its new homeopposite Parliament Square in London after its long journey by road from theNorth East.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:39Published
Huge spruce chosen to take pride of place in Parliament Square at Christmas [Video]

Huge spruce chosen to take pride of place in Parliament Square at Christmas

Forestry workers hope felling a spectacular tree that will stand in ParliamentSquare will give people hope for Christmas this year. The 30-year-old 43ftspruce was spotted five years ago growing in Redesdale in Kielder Forest,Northumberland, and selected as a perfect example of the species that willlook good from all angles.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:05Published

Related news from verified sources

Boris Johnson says leaving EU without trade deal ‘a strong possibility’

Boris Johnson has warned there is a “strong possibility” that the UK will fail to broker a trade...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Johnson: It will be very difficult to reach trade deal with European Union

Boris Johnson warned that talks with the European Union on a trade deal were proving “very...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Johnson says 'strong possibility' of no trade deal with EU

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday there was "a strong possibility" Britain and...
Japan Today - Published



Related videos from verified sources

Raab: We need some finality on trade deal by Sunday [Video]

Raab: We need some finality on trade deal by Sunday

The talks over a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union are unlikely to be extended beyond Sunday without substantial movement from Brussels, the Foreign Secretary has said. Boris Johnson and..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:28Published
UK and EU negotiators begin final push to salvage post-Brexit trade deal [Video]

UK and EU negotiators begin final push to salvage post-Brexit trade deal

UK and EU negotiators will begin a final push to salvage chances of a post-Brexit trade deal after Downing Street warned the gaps between the two sidesremain “very large”. Boris Johnson and..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:13Published
Brexit: UK and EU set Sunday deadline for trade deal [Video]

Brexit: UK and EU set Sunday deadline for trade deal

Analysts see a need for compromise on both sides.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 03:04Published