Boris Johnson: Very, very likely UK will fail to strike trade deal with EU

Boris Johnson has said it is “very, very likely” the UK will fail to strike aBrexit trade deal with the European Union and will leave the bloc on WorldTrade Organisation terms. The Prime Minister told reporters on a visit toBlyth in Northumberland: “We are always hopeful, and as you know thenegotiations are continuing and we’ve got our teams still out there inBrussels."