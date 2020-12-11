KY Vaccine 12112020
Recieve thousands of doses next week.
You'll remember the distribution plan was finalized this week.
Pfizer's vaccine is expected to be heading to the state..around the 13th to the 19th.
Moderna's..hasn't been approved yet..
But is expected shortly after.
Long-term care facilities and hospitals will get first the first doses..
Uk hospital and u of l health were selected as some of the first recipients in the state.
In all, the state expects at least 38- thousand pfizer doses, and 109- thousand moderna doses this month.
