KY Vaccine 12112020

The state will recieve thousands of doses of vaccine next week.

You'll remember the distribution plan was finalized this week.

Moderna's..hasn't been approved yet..

But is expected shortly after.

Long-term care facilities and hospitals will get first the first doses..

Uk hospital and u of l health were selected as some of the first recipients in the state.

In all, the state expects at least 38- thousand pfizer doses, and 109- thousand moderna doses this month.

