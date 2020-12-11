UPS Delivers First Vaccine Kits GMK 121120

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 5 minutes ago

The first shipments of the kits needed to give the vaccine have been delivered to Louisville by UPS.

Shortly after.

Long-term care facilities and hospitals will get first the first doses..

Uk hospital and u of l health were selected as some of the first recipients in the state.

In all, the state expects at least 38- thousand pfizer doses, and 109- thousand moderna doses this month.

Ups says they were actually sent yesterday morning.

Once the vaccine is approved... u of l will recieve 975 dozes 24 hours later..

According to the chief medical officer..