UPS Delivers First Vaccine Kits GMK 121120
The first shipments of the kits needed to give the vaccine have been delivered to Louisville by UPS.
Long-term care facilities and hospitals will get first the first doses..
Uk hospital and u of l health were selected as some of the first recipients in the state.
In all, the state expects at least 38- thousand pfizer doses, and 109- thousand moderna doses this month.
Ups says they were actually sent yesterday morning.
Once the vaccine is approved... u of l will recieve 975 dozes 24 hours later..
