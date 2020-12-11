Teacher of the Week Keia Scott Newsome GMK 121120

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 5 minutes ago

Cody Adams introduces the Teacher of the Week, Keia Scott Newsome, Science teacher at Paul Lawrence Dunbar High School.

3 keia scott newsome was on the path to be a doctor.

Sb when her father... who was a teacher... passed away, she realized c1 3 something.

Sb following in her dads footsteps scott newsome is now in her 5th year of teaching science at paul lawrence dunbar high school.

She is a game changer, helping change the future through her students.

Sb scott newsome says at the end of the day it's not always about learning science.

