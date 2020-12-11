|
|
|
Taylor Swift Releases Second Surprise Album of the Year
Taylor Swift Releases Second Surprise Album of the Year
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
If your productivity fell off a cliff in 2020, Taylor Swift's "Evermore" may not be the album for...
Upworthy - Published
Also reported by •OK! Magazine •The Argus •Belfast Telegraph •HNGN •BBC News •NYTimes.com •Hindu •CBS News
|
It’s out!! Just a few hours after making the announcement, Taylor Swift dropped her new album...
Just Jared Jr - Published
Also reported by •HNGN •BBC News •NYTimes.com •Upworthy •CBS News
|
Taylor Swift announced a surprise new album, evermore, and practically every queer person leapt for...
PinkNews - Published
|
Related videos from verified sources
|