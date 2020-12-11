Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trending : Taylor Swift

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:27s - Published
Trending : Taylor Swift

Trending : Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift released a new album at midnight called "Evermore" and also a new music video for her song "Willow."


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Taylor Swift's music video for 'willow' is a romantic sequel to 'cardigan'

She's here and she's perfect! Today we awoke to a world with a brand new Taylor Swift record,...
Mashable - Published Also reported by •E! OnlineFOXNews.com


Taylor Swift: 'Evermore' Album Stream & Download - LISTEN NOW!

Taylor Swift is gifting us with new music! The 30-year-old entertainer just released her ninth studio...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimesJust Jared JrE! Online


Taylor Swift Drops 'Willow' Music Video, Reveals Song Meaning, Talks Co-Star & Easter Eggs!

Taylor Swift has released the music video for her new song “Willow,” the first single from her...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •E! OnlineJust Jared JrIndiaTimes



Related videos from verified sources

Taylor Swift Releases Second Surprise Album of the Year [Video]

Taylor Swift Releases Second Surprise Album of the Year

Taylor Swift Releases Second Surprise Album of the Year

Credit: Cerise Media English     Duration: 01:02Published
Taylor Swift pays tribute to late grandmother on evermore track [Video]

Taylor Swift pays tribute to late grandmother on evermore track

Taylor Swift's song 'marjorie' is an ode to her late grandmother of the same name who pops up in her dreams frequently.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:51Published
Taylor Swift to release surprise album Evermore [Video]

Taylor Swift to release surprise album Evermore

Taylor Swift has announced she will drop her ninth studio album, 'Evermore', at midnight on Thursday (10.12.20).

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:49Published