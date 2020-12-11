Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Giraffe Calf Named After First Person To Have Covid Vaccination

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:52s - Published
Giraffe Calf Named After First Person To Have Covid Vaccination

Giraffe Calf Named After First Person To Have Covid Vaccination

A giraffe calf has been named after the first person to have the Covid-19 vaccination.

UK's ZSL WHIPSNADE ZOO welcomed the six-foot-tall arrival this week.

The female calf was born at the same time as 90-year-old Margaret Keenan received the first vaccine.

In recognition of the poignant moment, the infant has been named Margaret, following a 15-month gestation period, Margaret is the second calf to be born to mum Luna.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Temporary hold on evictions expires December 31, putting up to 40 million Americans at risk

 A temporary hold on evictions meant to prevent the spread of COVID-19 expires at the end of December, and 30 to 40 million Americans could be at risk of losing..
CBS News

FDA advisory panel endorses Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

 An FDA advisory panel endorsed the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, and hospitals are preparing to administer it. David Begnaud reports.
CBS News
U.S. readies for imminent vaccine rollout [Video]

U.S. readies for imminent vaccine rollout

Hospitals, nurses and even UPS are readying for a potential rollout of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, as the FDA is widely expected to authorize it for emergency use in the United States within days. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:12Published

Whipsnade Zoo Whipsnade Zoo

Baby giraffe named Margaret after first Covid-19 vaccine recipient [Video]

Baby giraffe named Margaret after first Covid-19 vaccine recipient

A giraffe calf born at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo at the same time the coronavirusvaccine rollout began in England has been named Margaret, after the firstvaccine recipient, Margaret Keenan. Following a 15-month gestation period,Margaret is the second calf born to mum Luna.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:30Published
Keepers At ZSL Whipsnade Zoo Create An Elephants’ Winter Wonderland [Video]

Keepers At ZSL Whipsnade Zoo Create An Elephants’ Winter Wonderland

The countdown to Christmas has begun at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo in England. Zookeepers have been busy preparing a special seasonal surprise for the zoo’s herd of Asian elephants, an indoor forest of Christmas trees! Excited zookeepers also hid some of the Ele’s favourite snacks under the trees. Team leader Stefan Groeneveld said, “we’re all in a festive, celebratory mood now that Whipsnade Zoo is open again. The elephants’ trees were very much there to be played with!"

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:44Published

Related videos from verified sources

Marty Wilde becomes one of the first celebrities to have Covid-19 jab [Video]

Marty Wilde becomes one of the first celebrities to have Covid-19 jab

Mandatory credit: East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust. Rock and roll starMarty Wilde has said getting the Covid-19 vaccination is “the right thing todo” after becoming one of the first..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published
First person to receive Covid-19 vaccine leaves hospital [Video]

First person to receive Covid-19 vaccine leaves hospital

A 90-year-old grandmother who became the first person in the world to have the Pfizer vaccine has been discharged from hospital. Margaret Keenan was given the coronavirus jab at University Hospital..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:27Published
Margaret Keenan, 90, Receives First COVID-19 Vaccine in UK [Video]

Margaret Keenan, 90, Receives First COVID-19 Vaccine in UK

Keenan, who turns 91 next week, became the first person in the country to receive the vaccine on Tuesday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:06Published