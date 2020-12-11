Giraffe Calf Named After First Person To Have Covid Vaccination

A giraffe calf has been named after the first person to have the Covid-19 vaccination.

UK's ZSL WHIPSNADE ZOO welcomed the six-foot-tall arrival this week.

The female calf was born at the same time as 90-year-old Margaret Keenan received the first vaccine.

In recognition of the poignant moment, the infant has been named Margaret, following a 15-month gestation period, Margaret is the second calf to be born to mum Luna.