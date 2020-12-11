Avoiding homelessness: Fort Wayne Housing Authority gives youth in foster care hope

Video Credit: WFFT - Published 5 minutes ago

Several Fort Wayne organizations are working to make sure young adults who have phased out foster care have a place to call their own.

And served since 20-15.

Right now-- several local organizations are working to make sure young adults who have phased out foster care have a place to call their own.

Fox 55's brianna dahlquist tells us how they plan to do that.

Often times, young adults phasing out of foster care are put in situations that are detrimental to their development and well-being.ceo of the fort wayne housing authority, greg guy is making provisions to change that by partnering with the indiana department of child service.."

It's not just a voucher, but the opportunity.

Because they are involved in this program, you'll be able to enroll in our self-sufficiency program which would tie you into resources for education, home- ownership, and those types of things.

It's being able to live their full lives in full capacity."

For 36 months, 25 young adults ages 18- 24, who have phased out of the system will have a place to call their own.

Guy says with this housing voucher, those who have left care system can change the trajectory of their lives.

"they'll really be able to see themselves be successful and break whatever cycle that may have been there in terms of being in the foster care system."millie mcdonald with the villages of indiana, inc.

Facilitates apartment and home placement for the children in partnership with foster youth to independence.

"this voucher just solidifies that people care for them and that they're safe."mcdonald tells us that when they're given a chance, they show up better.

"they know this is a great thing.

So it's just giving us the opportunity to make sure they get what they deserve."in fort wayne, i'm brianna dahlquist.

Fox 55 news.