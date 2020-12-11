Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:55s - Published 2 minutes ago

Happy Birthday, Hailee Steinfeld!

Happy Birthday, Hailee Steinfeld!.

Hailee Steinfeld turns 24 years old today.

Here are five things you may not have known about the actress.

1.

Steinfeld was 8 years old when she was inspired to act after seeing her cousin in a commercial.

2.

She tries to eat cheeseburgers in every place she visits.

3.

Her EP, ‘Haiz,’ was named after a nickname fans gave her.

4.

She signed a record deal after singing in ‘Pitch Perfect 2.’.

5.

Steinfeld makes music playlists to prepare for each of her acting roles.

Happy Birthday, Hailee Steinfeld!