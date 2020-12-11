Clorox wipes won't be restocked until 2021
Disinfectant wipes are once again flying off the shelves as coronavirus cases surge.
And Clorox says it's products won't be fully stocked again until the middle of next year.
CLOROX CONTINUES TO PUSH BACK THE TIME FRAME FOR WHEN NATIONWIDE SHORTAGES WOULD EASE. IT'S PREVIOUS PREDICTION WAS THE END OF THIS YEAR.