No-deal outcome 'looking very, very likely'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says a no-deal outcome with the European Union is now 'looking very, very likely'.


'No-deal Brexit is now likeliest outcome' - von der Leyen

'No-deal Brexit is now likeliest outcome' - von der Leyen Ursula von der Leyen was speaking after she failed to reach a deal with Boris Johnson
Wales Online - Published

Brussels warns that ‘no deal’ most likely outcome to Brexit talks

European Commission president tells EU summit there is a ‘higher probability’ that trade...
FT.com - Published Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph


No deal Brexit would be 'catastrophic' claims council leader

No deal Brexit would be 'catastrophic' claims council leader But they say they are as prepared as they can be for that outcome as talks between the UK and the EU...
Wales Online - Published


Police: Failure to get Brexit deal will make UK 'less safe' [Video]

Police: Failure to get Brexit deal will make UK 'less safe'

In an interview broadcast on Channel 4 News, Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu, the country's most senior counter-terrorism officer said: "We've always been very clear that to have..

German Chancellor Angela Merkel says both sides need to compromise on Brexit [Video]

German Chancellor Angela Merkel says both sides need to compromise on Brexit

German Chancellor Angela Merkel says both sides need to compromise on Brexit.Her comments come as Prime Minister Boris Johnson is due to set out whethertrade talks with the European Union should..

