Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tree lighting at Foltsbrook Center

Video Credit: WKTV - Published
Tree lighting at Foltsbrook Center

Tree lighting at Foltsbrook Center

Staff at the Foltsbrook Center in Herkimer went caroling before a tree lighting was held for residents to bring them some holiday cheer.

New this morning.... nursing home residents living at foltsbrook center in herkegot ap little pick-mep during thisholia christmas treeighting....and ca3 "rudolph the red nosed reindeer, you'll go down in history."

Despite the cold.... staff and members of the local community were spreading holiday cheer in front of the facility on north washington street.

Organizers tell us why this first annual tree lighting ceremony means a lot to residents.

4:00 - 4:25 it's been a challenging year for everybody, we see it day today.g special for the residents we are lucky enough to serve.

So everybody likes christmas lights, we figured we would bring the christmas light experience or the ability to view christmas lights to them so they don't have to worry about how they would bableto see experience to them."

All of the residents got to live-stream this event on their televisions... in their own personal units.

The foltsbrook center is a 163 bed nursing home.

And something else to lift your




You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Ceremony Brings Some Holiday Cheer to NYC [Video]

Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Ceremony Brings Some Holiday Cheer to NYC

The 88th annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony was held last night in New York City with performances by Tori Kelly and Dan + Shay.

Credit: LifeMinute.tv     Duration: 01:01Published
Holiday season is officially here as Rockefeller tree is lit in New York [Video]

Holiday season is officially here as Rockefeller tree is lit in New York

It's one of the biggest tree lighting ceremonies in the world! The ceremony in the Rockefeller Center in New York dates back to the 1930's. ABC's Will Ganss has more on the changes this year.

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 02:15Published
Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lights Up New York City Night [Video]

Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lights Up New York City Night

The lights didn't stay on for long, but will be on every day through the new year from 6 a.m. until midnight. CBS2's Ali Bauman has more on the annual tradition, which was a lot different this year due..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:29Published