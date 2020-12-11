Tree lighting at Foltsbrook Center

Video Credit: WKTV - Published 1 day ago

Staff at the Foltsbrook Center in Herkimer went caroling before a tree lighting was held for residents to bring them some holiday cheer.

Despite the cold.... staff and members of the local community were spreading holiday cheer in front of the facility on north washington street.

Organizers tell us why this first annual tree lighting ceremony means a lot to residents.

4:00 - 4:25 it's been a challenging year for everybody, we see it day today.g special for the residents we are lucky enough to serve.

So everybody likes christmas lights, we figured we would bring the christmas light experience or the ability to view christmas lights to them so they don't have to worry about how they would bableto see experience to them."

All of the residents got to live-stream this event on their televisions... in their own personal units.

The foltsbrook center is a 163 bed nursing home.

