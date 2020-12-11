Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

San Diego woman creates frozen meal delivery service to help local chefs, restaurants

Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 02:21s - Published
San Diego woman creates frozen meal delivery service to help local chefs, restaurants

San Diego woman creates frozen meal delivery service to help local chefs, restaurants

There's your frozen dinners like Salisbury steak and meatloaf, and then there's frozen meals packaged by San Diego native Ashleigh Farren that bring familiar flavors to your table from popular restaurants like Juniper Ivy, Galaxy Taco and Ranch 45.

WILL LIKELY BE EXTENDED.




You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

SD restaurants brace for another shut down [Video]

SD restaurants brace for another shut down

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:09Published
Chula Vista business owner goes extra mile to deliver orders [Video]

Chula Vista business owner goes extra mile to deliver orders

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:01Published
New curfew cuts San Diego business hours short [Video]

New curfew cuts San Diego business hours short

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:01Published