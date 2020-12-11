Argentina lower house approves landmark bill to legalise abortion
Backed by President Fernandez, the bill was approved 131-117 with the draft law now moving up to the Senate.
Argentina's lower house approves bill legalizing abortion
'We have the right to decide about our bodies': Argentine congress debates abortion rights
Argentina abortion bill: Congress to vote on legalisationEvery year thousands of women are hospitalised because of complications with abortions.
Pro-choice protesters rally in Buenos Aires as Argentine lawmakers debate abortion billThousands rallied outside the Argentine National Congress on Thursday (December 10) to show their support for a new bill that will legalize abortion.
Argentina seeks wealth tax for COVID-19 reliefThe lower house of Argentina's Congress on Tuesday began debating a bill seeking to raise $3.75 billion through a tax on large fortunes to finance programs aimed at helping families hit by the COVID-19..