Joe Biden and Kamala Harris Named ‘Time’ Person of the Year

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:41s - Published
On December 10, the magazine awarded the two with the title after beating Donald Trump in the presidential election.

Harris is the United States' first female, first Black and first South Asian vice president-elect.

For changing the American story, for showing that the forces of empathy are greater than the furies of division, .., Time editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal, via CNN.

... for sharing a vision of healing in a grieving world, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are TIME's 2020 Person of the Year, Time editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal, via CNN.

Since 1927, ‘Time’ has annually selected the man, woman, group or concept that has had the most influence on the world during the year.

In 2019, environmental activist Greta Thunberg was named Person of the Year because she inspired a global movement.

Prior to their announcement of the winner, ‘Time’ named the other finalists for 2020.

They were Donald Trump, Dr. Anthony Fauci and essential workers and the movement for racial justice.

Trump was nominated for his highly criticized response to the pandemic and baseless claims of election fraud.

Dr. Fauci and essential workers were nominated because of their life-saving work and leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The movement for racial justice was nominated for demanding action against racial injustice, police brutality and systemic discrimination.


