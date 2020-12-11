A Christmas Charcutewreath Will Make Your Holidays Extra Merry
These abundant boards are so incredible, they're like centerpieces for your holiday table.
Mental health counselors see uptick in calls amid pandemic & holidaysMental health professionals prepare for extra calls this holiday season.
'There Should Be No Holiday Parties': Mayor Walsh Warns Against Gatherings For HolidaysWith coronavirus cases surging, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said during his press conference on Thursday, “There should be no holiday parties, as hard as that sounds.”
Have a Merry COVID Quarantine Christmas, Here’s How!Everything has been impacted by the pandemic this year and the Holiday Season will be no exception! Here’s how to make the best of your Christmas COVID Quarantine! Buzz60’s Chloe Hurst has the..