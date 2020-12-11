Global  
 

Morocco becomes fourth Arab country to normalise Israel relations

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:05s - Published
Morocco’s decision to normalise relations with Israel in a United States-brokered deal has elicited mixed global reactions.


Israel-Morocco relations: Both sides hail 'historic' normalisation agreeent [Video]

Israel-Morocco relations: Both sides hail 'historic' normalisation agreeent

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 02:15Published

Israel, Morocco to normalize ties; US shifts West Sahara policy

 WASHINGTON — Israel and Morocco have agreed to normalize relations as President Donald Trump, in his final weeks in office, announced the fourth Arab-Israeli..
WorldNews

Leaders react to Morocco-Israel agreement to resume ties

 CAIRO: Regional leaders welcomed Morocco’s decision to establish diplomatic ties and communications with Israel. The move makes Morocco the fourth country in..
WorldNews

Palestinian-Israeli fights for educational rights for his children [Video]

Palestinian-Israeli fights for educational rights for his children

Qasem Bakri is seeking compensation for having to drive his children out of town to school, in a case involving Israel's controversial nation-state law.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:46Published

Netanyahu Hails 'Warm Relationship' as Israel and Morocco Establish Full Diplomatic Ties

Morocco is the fourth Arab country to normalize relations with Israel in four months
VOA News - Published

Oman welcomes Morocco, Israel normalization as step towards regional peace

Israel and Morocco agreed on Thursday to normalize relations in a deal brokered with US help, making...
Jerusalem Post - Published Also reported by •allAfrica.comDeutsche WelleWorldNews


Morocco joins other Arab nations agreeing to normalize Israel ties

Israel and Morocco agreed on Thursday to normalize relations in a deal brokered with U.S. help,...
Japan Today - Published Also reported by •Deutsche WelleNPR



Israel, Morocco agree to normalise relations in US-brokered deal [Video]

Israel, Morocco agree to normalise relations in US-brokered deal

Under the agreement, Morocco will establish full diplomatic relations and resume official contacts with Israel.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 10:44Published
Sudan will be the third Arab country to normalise ties with Israel [Video]

Sudan will be the third Arab country to normalise ties with Israel

US President Donald Trump announces Sudan and Israel have agreed to the normalisation of relations.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:30Published