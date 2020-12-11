Morocco becomes fourth Arab country to normalise Israel relations

Morocco’s decision to normalise relations with Israel in a United States-brokered deal has elicited mixed global reactions.

Palestinian-Israeli fights for educational rights for his children Qasem Bakri is seeking compensation for having to drive his children out of town to school, in a case involving Israel's controversial nation-state law.

CAIRO: Regional leaders welcomed Morocco’s decision to establish diplomatic ties and communications with Israel. The move makes Morocco the fourth country in..

WASHINGTON — Israel and Morocco have agreed to normalize relations as President Donald Trump, in his final weeks in office, announced the fourth Arab-Israeli..

Israel and Morocco agreed on Thursday to normalize relations in a deal brokered with U.S. help,...

Israel and Morocco agreed on Thursday to normalize relations in a deal brokered with US help, making...

Morocco is the fourth Arab country to normalize relations with Israel in four months