Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Friday 12/11 Insider Buying Report: ARDX, BCAT

Video Credit: Market News Video - Duration: 00:57s - Published
Friday 12/11 Insider Buying Report: ARDX, BCAT

Friday 12/11 Insider Buying Report: ARDX, BCAT

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money.

So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Ardelyx, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Director David M.

Mott bought 170,000 shares of ARDX, for a cost of $5.89 each, for a total investment of $1.00M.

So far Mott is in the green, up about 24.0% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $7.30.

Ardelyx is trading up about 13.9% on the day Friday.

Before this latest buy, Mott bought ARDX at 2 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $997,427 at an average of $6.85 per share.

And at Blackrock Capital Allocation, there was insider buying on Tuesday, by Richard M.

Rieder who purchased 18,182 shares for a cost of $22.28 each, for a total investment of $405,040.

Before this latest buy, Rieder bought BCAT at 2 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $2.37M at an average of $20.00 per share.

Blackrock Capital Allocation is trading trading flat on the day Friday.

So far Rieder is in the green, up about 1.9% on their buy based on today's trading high of $22.70.




You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Friday 12/4 Insider Buying Report: KHC, HRL [Video]

Friday 12/4 Insider Buying Report: KHC, HRL

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 00:54Published
Friday 11/20 Insider Buying Report: REYN, IHRT [Video]

Friday 11/20 Insider Buying Report: REYN, IHRT

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their..

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 00:57Published
Friday 11/20 Insider Buying Report: MBI, PAND [Video]

Friday 11/20 Insider Buying Report: MBI, PAND

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 00:54Published