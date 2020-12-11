Bears vs. Texans: Three Things To Watch Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 01:27s - Published 2 days ago Bears vs. Texans: Three Things To Watch It's more than just Mitchell vs Deshaun. Here are Three Things to Watch as the Bears host the Texans Sunday at noon on CBS 2. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Bears vs. Lions: Three Things To Watch



It’s a matchup of two teams with one win combined since October as the Bears host the Lions Sunday at Soldier Field. CBS 2's Matt Zahn has three things to watch. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 01:46 Published 1 week ago Bears V. Vikings: Three Things To Watch



Bears head to Lambeau Field Sunday night for their first matchup of the season against their division rivals. The Bears are back from the bye hoping not to say goodbye to their playoff hopes in Green.. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 01:28 Published 2 weeks ago Bears vs. Vikings: 3 Things To Watch



It's a Monday night matchup of teams going in different directions. Here are three things to watch as the slumping Bears host the suddenly surging Vikings at Soldier Field. CBS 2's Matt Zahn reports. Credit: CBS 2 Chicago Duration: 01:24 Published on November 15, 2020

