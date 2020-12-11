Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are Bollywood's cutest couple

Video Credit: In The Know Trending [AOL.com] - Duration: 01:37s - Published
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are Bollywood's cutest couple

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are Bollywood's cutest couple

Here's why Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are Bollywood's most adorable couple!


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

When Deepika turned cheerleader for Ranveer

One of Bollywood's most loved couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have always come out in...
IndiaTimes - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Deepika Padukone takes yacht ride after Ranveer Singh drops her off for shoot [Video]

Deepika Padukone takes yacht ride after Ranveer Singh drops her off for shoot

Actor Deepika Padukone was seen leaving for a movie shoot in Maharashtra's Mumbai. Her husband and Bollywood peer Ranveer Singh dropped her off at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai on December 1...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:20Published
Comedian Bharti Singh, husband Haarsh taken to hospital for medical examination [Video]

Comedian Bharti Singh, husband Haarsh taken to hospital for medical examination

Comedian Bharti Singh's husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa arrested after 15 hours of interrogation on November 22. Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) took both of them for the medical examination. Earlier,..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:23Published
NCB summons comedian Bharti Singh, her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa [Video]

NCB summons comedian Bharti Singh, her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) conducted a raid at the residence of comedian Bharti Singh in Mumbai on November 21. They summoned Bharti and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. Earlier, several Bollywood..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:12Published