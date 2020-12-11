Global  
 

A company has created the world's biggest selection box -- boasting a whopping 80,000 CALORIES.

The 2.4m x 1.2m confectionery box weighs a hefty 15kg with the 84 different sweets and chocolates inside.

Christmas shoppers have the chance to win the mouth-watering prize by entering into a raffle for just £1.

The online raffle has been set up by Envision Media to help raise money for Alder Hey Children's Hospital.


