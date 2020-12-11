Video Credit: Copa90 - Duration: 06:52s - Published 4 days ago

Kylian Mbappé: 93 Famille

Our latest short film '93 Famille' tells the story of Kylian Mbappé's hometown of Bondy, a small town in Seine Saint Denis in the Paris suburbs, otherwise known as the 93.

It was here where a young Kylian first kicked a ball and was taught the values that set him on his path to superstardom.The pillars of community and family fuel success throughout the 93, allowing Kylian and other local creatives like photographer Marvin Bonheur, designer Aïssé N'Diaye and musician Ichon to excel in their respective fields and prove you can go further with the support of those around you than you ever could alone.