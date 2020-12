Father, Son Accused Of 20 Robberies At Southland Trader Joe's Locations Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 00:37s - Published 3 minutes ago Father, Son Accused Of 20 Robberies At Southland Trader Joe's Locations A man and his father have been accused of robbing 18 Trader Joe's stores located in Los Angeles, Ventura, Orange, San Bernardino and Riverside Counties between August and December of this year. Katie Johnston reports. 0

