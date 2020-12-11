Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:31s - Published 6 minutes ago

Biden And Harris Named Time Person Of The Year

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have been named Time magazine's Person of the Year for 2020.

The President and Vice-President elect were chosen for the honor over finalists that included President Donald Trump.

Also on the list were frontline health workers with Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Time editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal said that Biden and Harris received for the honor "for changing the American story." "Forces of empathy are greater than the furies of division."