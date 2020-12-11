Global  
 

Biden And Harris Named Time Person Of The Year

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have been named Time magazine's Person of the Year for 2020.

The President and Vice-President elect were chosen for the honor over finalists that included President Donald Trump.

Also on the list were frontline health workers with Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Time editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal said that Biden and Harris received for the honor "for changing the American story." "Forces of empathy are greater than the furies of division."


