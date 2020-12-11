Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:54s - Published 3 minutes ago

Andrew Yang Will Likely Run for Mayor of NYC

Andrew Yang Will Likely, Run for Mayor of NYC.

Yang recently gained national attention as the Democratic presidential candidate.

Who advocated for a universal basic income of $2,000 a month for all American adults.

He has enlisted political strategists and is reaching out to powerful leaders of the city, .

Including the Rev.

Al Sharpton and the former strategists for Michael Bloomberg.

He is expected to announce his candidacy for NYC mayor next month.

.

When he does, he will be the second Asian-American to run for the office.

With campaign slogans such as "Make America Think Harder" (MATH), .

Yang developed a national presence with nearly 2 million followers on Twitter