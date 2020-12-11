Global  
 

Andrew Yang Will Likely, Run for Mayor of NYC.

Yang recently gained national attention as the Democratic presidential candidate.

Who advocated for a universal basic income of $2,000 a month for all American adults.

He has enlisted political strategists and is reaching out to powerful leaders of the city, .

Including the Rev.

Al Sharpton and the former strategists for Michael Bloomberg.

He is expected to announce his candidacy for NYC mayor next month.

.

When he does, he will be the second Asian-American to run for the office.

With campaign slogans such as "Make America Think Harder" (MATH), .

Yang developed a national presence with nearly 2 million followers on Twitter


