'Friday' Star Tommy 'Tiny' Lister Dead at 62

Lister was found dead in his Marina Del Rey home on Dec.

10 by Los Angeles deputies.

They had been called to the scene after Lister's friends and associates hadn't heard from him in a while.

According to the L.A.

County Sheriff's Department, it appears that he died of natural causes.

The 6'5" actor was known for playing a tough guy in films, like Deebo in 'Friday.'.

He was also a pro wrestler for a short period of time and starred in other popular movies such as 'The Fifth Element' and 'The Dark Knight.'.

'Friday' star Ice Cube took to social media to pay tribute to Lister