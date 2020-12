As we enter into Chanukah Thursday evening and inch near Christmas there are plenty of festive events to entertain your loved ones for the holidays.



Related videos from verified sources Hanukkah traditions get a 2020 update due to COVID-19



For the most part, we've already been sheltering in our homes as we all try to get a grip on the pandemic. And this holiday season, which started Thursday with the first day of Hanukkah, families are.. Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 Duration: 02:18 Published 51 minutes ago McDonalds giving away food as part of holiday promotion



This holiday season McDonalds is giving away free food. Its new meal deal will feature things like medium fries for Rudolph and coffee for Scrooge. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:20 Published 1 hour ago Holiday drive-in at the Fairgrounds



The movies playing this weekend include Home Alone, Home Alone 2 and National Lampoons Christmas Vacation Credit: KIMT Published 3 hours ago