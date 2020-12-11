Global  
 

'Aachoo!': Banksy's new sneezing woman artwork appears on Bristol home

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:50s - Published
'Aachoo!': Banksy's new sneezing woman artwork appears on Bristol homeIt shows a woman in a headscarf sneezing and her dentures flying into the air.

New Banksy piece hits Bristol [Video]

New Banksy piece hits Bristol

A mural of a sneezing woman by Banksy has appeared on a house at the end of what is said to be England’s steepest street in the city of Bristol, the birthplace of the elusive street artist.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:52Published
Banksy confirms mural of sneezing pensioner is his work [Video]

Banksy confirms mural of sneezing pensioner is his work

A mural that appeared on the side of a house in Bristol overnight was createdby Banksy, the elusive artist has confirmed. The image appears to show apensioner whose sneeze is knocking over buildings, an effect created byspraying it on the side of the house on Vale Street in Totterdown – England’ssteepest road.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:36Published
Possible Banksy artwork appears in Bristol [Video]

Possible Banksy artwork appears in Bristol

An artwork speculated to be by Banksy has appeared overnight in Vale Street,Bristol. The creation on the side of a house in Totterdown depicts a womansneezing and her dentures flying through the air.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:29Published

'Banksy' artwork appears on side of Bristol house

 The Covid-themed mural mirrors the elusive artist's famous style but has not been authenticated.
BBC News

New art in Bristol sparks rumours it could be a Banksy [Video]

New art in Bristol sparks rumours it could be a Banksy

A new piece of art has appeared on the side of a house in Bristol this morning (10/12) - sparking rumours it could be a Banksy. The elusive artist is from the city and is known for creating new works..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published