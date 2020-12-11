How a “Conan” Sketch Taught Me the Meaning of Hanukkah Video Credit: The New Yorker - Duration: 01:02s - Published 3 minutes ago SYND Version Only SYND Version Only 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend [projector clicking][bell dings][light music]- Growing up in Russia,I had no clue what it meant to be Jewishuntil...- [Man] Dirty Jew!- I come home and I'm bleedingand my mom's trying to patchup my head and I ask her,"Why did he do that?"- Because you're special.- Because he hates you.- Misha.- And his father hates meand his grandfatherhates your grandfather.They've hated our peoplefor the 2,000 years!- This country!We're moving to America, land of the free.[plane roaring][light music]America.They had machines that walked for youand a school you could wearwhatever you wanted to.I was free.- [Kid] Hey commie.- My new classmates were also freeto torment mewhich was actually goodpreparation for becoming an actor.[balls slamming][light music]





I thought I'd made it as an actor when I went on 'Conan.' Instead, I found myself contemplating the Jewish fight against oppression. Credit: The New Yorker Duration: 05:42 Published 2 days ago

