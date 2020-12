Vanessa Bryant pays tribute to the 'million souls' lost due to Covid-19 Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Duration: 01:22s - Published 7 minutes ago Vanessa Bryant pays tribute to the 'million souls' lost due to Covid-19 Kobe Bryant's widow, Vanessa Bryant, paid tribute to the "million souls" lost to the coronavirus pandemic as she introduced TIME's Person of the Year In Memoriam feature. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Winter Village Returning To Bryant Park With Changes Due To Coronavirus Pandemic



A holiday tradition returns to Bryant Park, but you’ll notice significant changes to your shopping and skating experience at Winter Village – all for safety’s sake. CBS2's Vanessa Murdock.. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:02 Published on October 26, 2020