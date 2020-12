Sky to show PL live in VR this weekend! Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:02s - Published 3 days ago Sky to show PL live in VR this weekend! Sky VIP customers missing the in-stadium thrill of live matches will now be able to immerse themselves in a virtual experience, following the launch of Sky Worlds. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Serie A to play Maradona 'Live is Life' tribute



Clubs across Serie A will pay tribute to the late Diego Maradona this weekend, with footage of the Argentine's famous 'Live is Life' warm-up in 1989. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:58 Published 2 weeks ago