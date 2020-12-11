Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:01s - Published 5 minutes ago

Kid Cudi Drops New Album 'Man on the Moon III'

The third installment of the album series, 'Man on the Moon III: The Chosen,' , is out now.

The album features Trippie Redd, Phoebe Bridgers and the late Pop Smoke.

It also includes samples of 'Scott Pilgrim Vs.

The World,' Tom Hanks in 'Cast Away,' Tame Impala and more.

The first two installments of the 'Man on the Moon' series, 'Man on the Moon: The End of Day' .

And 'Man on the Moon II: The Legend of Mr. Rager' were released in 2009 and 2010, respectively.

Cudi had a busy year, as he also released collaborations with Selena Gomez, Travis Scott and Eminem in addition to his solo song, "Leader of the Delinquents.".

He even made appearances on the big screen ('Bill & Ted Face the Music') and the small screen ('We Are Who We Are')