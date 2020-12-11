Global  
 

Friday Sector Laggards: Music & Electronics Stores, Grocery & Drug Stores

In trading on Friday, music & electronics stores shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 2.7%.

Helping drag down the group were shares of Gamestop, down about 5.5% and shares of Conns off about 4.8% on the day.

Also lagging the market Friday are grocery & drug stores shares, down on the day by about 2.6% as a group, led down by United Natural Foods, trading lower by about 8.1% and Rite Aid, trading lower by about 6.2%.




