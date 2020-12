Service Industry Says Temporary COVID-19 Restrictions Will Be Difficult Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 01:49s - Published 52 seconds ago Service Industry Says Temporary COVID-19 Restrictions Will Be Difficult As the number of positive COVID-19 cases continue to soar, Pennsylvania imposed new temporary restrictions. People in the service industry say this will be especially hard; KDKA's Lindsay Ward reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like