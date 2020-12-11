Global  
 

Why Priyanka Chopra thought she won't have a career after turning 30 #HTLS2020

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 04:33s - Published
Why Priyanka Chopra thought she won't have a career after turning 30 #HTLS2020

Why Priyanka Chopra thought she won't have a career after turning 30 #HTLS2020

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who has made a name for herself in both Bollywood and Hollywood, revealed why she took up the mantle of being a producer as well.

Speaking at the 18th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, she revealed that her mother had advised her that she might not have a career as an actor after she turns 30.

Another motivation was to give a fillip to actors who might not have any connections inside the industry.

Watch the full video for more.


Priyanka Chopra Priyanka Chopra Indian actress and singer

'Aww': Priyanka Chopra's reaction to Nick Jonas' leadership lesson #HTLS2020 [Video]

'Aww': Priyanka Chopra's reaction to Nick Jonas' leadership lesson #HTLS2020

Entertainment icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas revealed the leadership lessons they have learnt during their illustrious careers. Speaking at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Nick said that he had been taught by his father to 'live like you're at the bottom, even if you're at the top'. Priyanka said that people must be 'students of life'. Explaining the phrase, she said that one can never be 100% prepared for all situations in life, and thus, must keep their 'eyes and ears open', and 'learn and listen, instead of talk'. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:10Published
Watch: Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra on India, Covid, movies & music #HTLS2020 [Video]

Watch: Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra on India, Covid, movies & music #HTLS2020

Entertainment icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas featured on the final day of the 18th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. They spoke on a variety of issues, ranging from the Covid-19 pandemic, to their experience as a couple in India. The power couple said that it couldn't wait to visit India once the pandemic is over. They also spoke on their individual careers and revealed plans for the future. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 30:58Published
Watch: Nick Jonas on his favourite Priyanka Chopra movie #HTLS2020 [Video]

Watch: Nick Jonas on his favourite Priyanka Chopra movie #HTLS2020

Musician and actor Nick Jonas revealed that he has watched many movies starring his wife, Priyanka Chopra, but he is yet to view her entire body of work. At the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020, Nick said that he recently watched films like 'Dil Dhadakne Do' and 'Barfi' which feature Priyanka. Meanwhile the Indian actress revealed that she wants to do a Hindi movie and dropped hints of a project being unveiled in 2021. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:53Published

Bollywood Bollywood Hindi language film industry

Prateek Kuhad on Bollywood music, writing songs, & picking his genre #HTLS2020 [Video]

Prateek Kuhad on Bollywood music, writing songs, & picking his genre #HTLS2020

Musician Prateek Kuhad spoke about the genre he represents, and how it is different from Bollywood music. Speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020, Prateek said that he aims to write music which makes him feel good, without focusing on popularity. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:55Published
Remo D’souza suffers heart attack, admitted to ICU in Mumbai [Video]

Remo D’souza suffers heart attack, admitted to ICU in Mumbai

Filmmaker-choreographer Remo D'Souza was admitted to a hospital here on Friday after he suffered a heart attack. He is stable now and under observation, as per media reports. D'Souza is one of the leading choreographers working in Bollywood, after having worked on films such as "Tum Bin", "Kaante", "Dhoom", "Rock On" and "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani". As a director, he has made movies such as "F.A.L.T.U", "ABCD", "A Flying Jatt", "Race 3" and most recently "Street Dancer".

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:15Published

'Women not given enough rights': Priyanka Chopra on work with UNICEF #HTLS2020 [Video]

'Women not given enough rights': Priyanka Chopra on work with UNICEF #HTLS2020

At the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas spoke about her work with UNICEF, the United Nations body focused on protecting child rights and improving the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:42Published
Theatre vs streaming: Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra reveal their choice #HTLS2020 [Video]

Theatre vs streaming: Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra reveal their choice #HTLS2020

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas weighed in on the debate regarding movie theatres versus streaming services, and the future of the entertainment industry. At the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:00Published
Priyanka Chopra binged on this Nick Jonas project in Covid lockdown #HTLS2020 [Video]

Priyanka Chopra binged on this Nick Jonas project in Covid lockdown #HTLS2020

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas revealed how they spent their time during the Covid lockdown. On Day 8 of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020, the power couple spoke about how it felt to return..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:01Published