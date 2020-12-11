Why Priyanka Chopra thought she won't have a career after turning 30 #HTLS2020

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who has made a name for herself in both Bollywood and Hollywood, revealed why she took up the mantle of being a producer as well.

Speaking at the 18th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, she revealed that her mother had advised her that she might not have a career as an actor after she turns 30.

Another motivation was to give a fillip to actors who might not have any connections inside the industry.

