Why Priyanka Chopra thought she won't have a career after turning 30 #HTLS2020

Entertainment icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas revealed the leadership lessons they have learnt during their illustrious careers. Speaking at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Nick said that he had been taught by his father to 'live like you're at the bottom, even if you're at the top'. Priyanka said that people must be 'students of life'. Explaining the phrase, she said that one can never be 100% prepared for all situations in life, and thus, must keep their 'eyes and ears open', and 'learn and listen, instead of talk'. Watch the full video for more.
Entertainment icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas featured on the final day of the 18th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. They spoke on a variety of issues, ranging from the Covid-19 pandemic, to their experience as a couple in India. The power couple said that it couldn't wait to visit India once the pandemic is over. They also spoke on their individual careers and revealed plans for the future. Watch the full video for more.
Musician and actor Nick Jonas revealed that he has watched many movies starring his wife, Priyanka Chopra, but he is yet to view her entire body of work. At the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020, Nick said that he recently watched films like 'Dil Dhadakne Do' and 'Barfi' which feature Priyanka. Meanwhile the Indian actress revealed that she wants to do a Hindi movie and dropped hints of a project being unveiled in 2021. Watch the full video for more.
Musician Prateek Kuhad spoke about the genre he represents, and how it is different from Bollywood music. Speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020, Prateek said that he aims to write music which makes him feel good, without focusing on popularity. Watch the full video for more.
Filmmaker-choreographer Remo D'Souza was admitted to a hospital here on Friday after he suffered a heart attack. He is stable now and under observation, as per media reports. D'Souza is one of the leading choreographers working in Bollywood, after having worked on films such as "Tum Bin", "Kaante", "Dhoom", "Rock On" and "Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani". As a director, he has made movies such as "F.A.L.T.U", "ABCD", "A Flying Jatt", "Race 3" and most recently "Street Dancer".
At the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas spoke about her work with UNICEF, the United Nations body focused on protecting child rights and improving the..
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas revealed how they spent their time during the Covid lockdown. On Day 8 of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020, the power couple spoke about how it felt to return..
