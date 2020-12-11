Georgia football coach being investigated after hitting player

Texas High School Football Player Charged With Assault After Attacking Referee During Football GameIt was a hit that reverberated across Texas and the country after a high school football player blindsided a referee who ejected him from a game on December 3 -- now that teenager is facing criminal..
Texas High School Football Player Attacks Referee After Being Ejected From GameFrightening moments on a Texas football field after a high school player, in full pads, charged and slammed into a referee after being ejected from the game. Katie Johnston reports.
Luke Bryan and Tim Tebow Locked in Hilarious Trophy Showdown Ahead of Florida-Georgia GameIt started when Bryan became the temporary owner of Tebow’s Heisman.