FDA to grant emergency use authorization for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine: HHS

FDA to grant emergency use authorization for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine: HHS

Doctor: Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine "extremely safe" to take

The FDA says it is rapidly working to issue emergency use authorization for Pfizer's coronavirus...
FDA panel member says she voted against vaccine authorization because of limited data on 'younger participants'

A member of a federal panel that voted Thursday to move forward with an emergency use authorization...
US stocks dip as stimulus talks slow ahead of funding deadline

US stocks declined as investors weighed emergency use authorization of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine...
Hospitals, Public Health Officials Standing Ready To Distribute COVID-19 Vaccine Once FDA Gives Authorization [Video]

Hospitals, Public Health Officials Standing Ready To Distribute COVID-19 Vaccine Once FDA Gives Authorization

Chicago area hospitals and health departments are in stand-by mode, waiting for the FDA to give the green light to the first COVID-19 vaccine. Officials say they have the equipment and expertise to..

Jim Cramer's Market Advice Ahead of Expected Pfizer Vaccine Rollout [Video]

Jim Cramer's Market Advice Ahead of Expected Pfizer Vaccine Rollout

Jim Cramer weighs in on the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine awaiting an EUA from the FDA and what it means for the stock market.

Hospitals Could Get 1st Shipment Of COVID-19 Vaccine This Weekend [Video]

Hospitals Could Get 1st Shipment Of COVID-19 Vaccine This Weekend

