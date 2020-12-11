Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Marvel Will Not Recast Chadwick Boseman’s ‘Black Panther’ Character

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:09s - Published
Marvel Will Not Recast Chadwick Boseman’s ‘Black Panther’ Character

Marvel Will Not Recast Chadwick Boseman’s ‘Black Panther’ Character

Marvel Will Not Recast Chadwick Boseman’s ‘Black Panther’ Character.

Nobody will ever take Chadwick Boseman’s place in the ‘Black Panther’ franchise.

.

Marvel Studios confirmed that the sequel, scheduled for release on July 8, 2022, will not feature a recast T’Challa.

.

Kevin Feige made the announcement during Disney Investor Day on Thursday, calling Boseman’s performance “iconic.”.

(Boseman's) portrayal of T'Challa the Black Panther is iconic and transcends any iteration of the character in any other medium from Marvel's past, and it's for that reason, that we will not recast the character, Kevin Feige, via 'USA Today'.

Feige continued, saying that the continued exploration of "the world of Wakanda" would be in honor of Boseman’s legacy.

.

To honor the legacy that Chad helped us build through his portrayal of the king of Wakanda, we want to continue to explore the world of Wakanda and all of the rich and varied characters introduced in the first film, Kevin Feige, via CNN.

Boseman died on August 28, 2020, after fighting a private battle with colon cancer for four years.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Chadwick Boseman's 'Black Panther' character T'Challa 'will not' be recast, Marvel exec says

Chadwick Boseman's character from "Black Panther" and other Marvel movies "will not" be recast,...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •Zee News


Chadwick Boseman Legacy Cemented W/ Black Panther II Announcement

Chadwick Boseman Legacy Cemented W/ Black Panther II Announcement Late Hollywood actor Chadwick Boseman‘s Marvel Studios legacy will remain intact. The superhero...
SOHH - Published Also reported by •BBC NewsThe Verge


Marvel Will Not Recast Black Panther Following Chadwick Boseman's Death

The "Black Panther" sequel will continue, but it will not feature the lead character T'Challa. Rather...
Newsmax - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Marvel Will Not Recast Black Panther [Video]

Marvel Will Not Recast Black Panther

Black Panther's legacy will continue, but not with someone new in the role. On Thursday, Marvel Studios said it will not recast the character played by the late Chadwick Boseman. To honor the legacy..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published
Chadwick Boseman’s ‘Black Panther’ Character T'Challa Will Not Be Recast [Video]

Chadwick Boseman’s ‘Black Panther’ Character T'Challa Will Not Be Recast

Disney announced Thursday that Chadwick Boseman’s iconic character T’Challa will not be recast in the “Black Panther” sequel. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:32Published
Kevin Feige confirms Chadwick Boseman's Black Panther role won't be recast [Video]

Kevin Feige confirms Chadwick Boseman's Black Panther role won't be recast

Chadwick Boseman's 'Black Panther' performance was too "iconic" to be recast for the upcoming sequel, Marvel boss Kevin Feige has confirmed.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:33Published