Marvel Will Not Recast Chadwick Boseman’s ‘Black Panther’ Character

Nobody will ever take Chadwick Boseman’s place in the ‘Black Panther’ franchise.

Marvel Studios confirmed that the sequel, scheduled for release on July 8, 2022, will not feature a recast T’Challa.

Kevin Feige made the announcement during Disney Investor Day on Thursday, calling Boseman’s performance “iconic.”.

(Boseman's) portrayal of T'Challa the Black Panther is iconic and transcends any iteration of the character in any other medium from Marvel's past, and it's for that reason, that we will not recast the character, Kevin Feige, via 'USA Today'.

Feige continued, saying that the continued exploration of "the world of Wakanda" would be in honor of Boseman’s legacy.

To honor the legacy that Chad helped us build through his portrayal of the king of Wakanda, we want to continue to explore the world of Wakanda and all of the rich and varied characters introduced in the first film, Kevin Feige, via CNN.

Boseman died on August 28, 2020, after fighting a private battle with colon cancer for four years.