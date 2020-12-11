Theatre vs streaming: Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra reveal their choice #HTLS2020

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas weighed in on the debate regarding movie theatres versus streaming services, and the future of the entertainment industry.

At the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, the couple said that it couldn't wait to watch a film in a theatre when normalcy returns.

They said that there was no need to pick between theatres and OTT platforms since both offered different experiences.

