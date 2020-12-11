Theatre vs streaming: Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra reveal their choice #HTLS2020

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas revealed how they spent their time during the Covid lockdown. On Day 8 of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020, the power couple spoke about how it felt to return to work amid the pandemic. Nick Jonas has started shooting for his reality music show, The Voice. Priyanka spoke about how she binged on Nick's production project 'Dash & Lily' on Netflix. They said they were grateful for being able to spend the lockdown safely, while expressing concern for the many people who weren't so fortunate. Watch the full video for more.
Entertainment icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas featured on the final day of the 18th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. Nick spoke about how his marriage has exposed him to Indian culture and how he has enjoyed his trips to the country. Priyanka reminisced about how Nick was fed a lot of 'laddoos' - an Indian sweet - during their wedding, and how 'National Jiju' was a trend on social media. The power couple said that it was waiting for the Covid-19 pandemic to end so they could visit India again. Watch the full video for more.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who has made a name for herself in both Bollywood and Hollywood, revealed why she took up the mantle of being a producer as well. Speaking at the 18th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, she revealed that her mother had advised her that she might not have a career as an actor after she turns 30. Another motivation was to give a fillip to actors who might not have any connections inside the industry. Watch the full video for more.
