Theatre vs streaming: Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra reveal their choice #HTLS2020

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 04:00s - Published
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas weighed in on the debate regarding movie theatres versus streaming services, and the future of the entertainment industry.

At the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, the couple said that it couldn't wait to watch a film in a theatre when normalcy returns.

They said that there was no need to pick between theatres and OTT platforms since both offered different experiences.

Priyanka Chopra binged on this Nick Jonas project in Covid lockdown #HTLS2020 [Video]

Priyanka Chopra binged on this Nick Jonas project in Covid lockdown #HTLS2020

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas revealed how they spent their time during the Covid lockdown. On Day 8 of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020, the power couple spoke about how it felt to return to work amid the pandemic. Nick Jonas has started shooting for his reality music show, The Voice. Priyanka spoke about how she binged on Nick's production project 'Dash & Lily' on Netflix. They said they were grateful for being able to spend the lockdown safely, while expressing concern for the many people who weren't so fortunate. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 05:01Published
'National Jiju': Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra on laddoos & India trip #HTLS2020 [Video]

'National Jiju': Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra on laddoos & India trip #HTLS2020

Entertainment icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas featured on the final day of the 18th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. Nick spoke about how his marriage has exposed him to Indian culture and how he has enjoyed his trips to the country. Priyanka reminisced about how Nick was fed a lot of 'laddoos' - an Indian sweet - during their wedding, and how 'National Jiju' was a trend on social media. The power couple said that it was waiting for the Covid-19 pandemic to end so they could visit India again. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 04:42Published

Why Priyanka Chopra thought she won't have a career after turning 30 #HTLS2020 [Video]

Why Priyanka Chopra thought she won't have a career after turning 30 #HTLS2020

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who has made a name for herself in both Bollywood and Hollywood, revealed why she took up the mantle of being a producer as well. Speaking at the 18th Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, she revealed that her mother had advised her that she might not have a career as an actor after she turns 30. Another motivation was to give a fillip to actors who might not have any connections inside the industry. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 04:33Published

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa granted bail, Deepika Padukone joins Shah Rukh Khan in Pathan [Video]

Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa granted bail, Deepika Padukone joins Shah Rukh Khan in Pathan

Comedian Bharti Singh along with husband Harsh Limbachiyaa granted bail by Mumbai court in the drugs case today. Karan Johar rejects Disney+ Hotstar's offer to release Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra on OTT. To know more about the world of entertainment, keep following Desimartini

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:59Published
Chhalaang Movie Review | Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt Bharuccha | Hansal Mehta | [Video]

Chhalaang Movie Review | Rajkummar Rao, Nushrratt Bharuccha | Hansal Mehta |

Rajkummar Rao dons the avatar of a small town P.T. teacher in Hansal Mehta’s Chhalaang, his second film which released on OTT this Diwali. Stressing on the importance of physical education see if this offering impresses or fails to leave a mark in our movie review.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:29Published

See Photo: Nick Jonas reminisces getting married to Priyanka Chopra in her 'home country'

Aday after celebrating his second wedding anniversary with his actor-singer wife Priyanka Chopra...
Mid-Day - Published

Priyanka Chopra calls Nick Jonas her 'real life Bollywood hero' as they share unseen pics from wedding

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas married in a two-part wedding ceremony - as per Christian and Hindu...
Zee News - Published


Farmers’ protest: From Priyanka Chopra to Sonu Sood l Who said what [Video]

Farmers’ protest: From Priyanka Chopra to Sonu Sood l Who said what

As farmers continue their protest against the Modi government’s farm laws, several celebrities have come to support the cause of the farmers. ‘Our farmers are India’s Food Soldiers. Their fears..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:21Published
Priyanka Chopra voices concern over farmers' protest, shares Diljit's tweet|Oneindia News [Video]

Priyanka Chopra voices concern over farmers' protest, shares Diljit's tweet|Oneindia News

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas is new in the list of celebrities to have voiced their support for the farmers. Sharing her take on the farmers' protests on Sunday, Priyanka endorsed a tweet by..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:02Published
We Can Be Heroes Movie - Priyanka Chopra, Pedro Pascal [Video]

We Can Be Heroes Movie - Priyanka Chopra, Pedro Pascal

We Can Be Heroes Movie - Priyanka Chopra & Pedro Pascal - Official Trailer - Netflix - Plot synopsis: When alien invaders kidnap Earth's superheroes, their kids are whisked away to a government safe..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:56Published