Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pivot International donates 7,000 face shields to KCPS

Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 00:28s - Published
Pivot International donates 7,000 face shields to KCPSPivot International donates 7,000 face shields to KCPS

NOW.ONE LENEXA COMPANY ISGIVING BACK TO KIDSDURING THIS PANDEMIC.PIVOT INTERNATIONALHAS BEENMANUFACTURING SHIELDSFOR CUSTOMERS SINCEMARCH.NOW, SEVEN-THOUSANDFACE SHIELDS -- WHICHARE DESIGNED IN KANSASCITY -- WILL BE DONATEDTO KANSAS CITY PUBLICSCHOOLS.Mark Dohnalek President/CEO,PivotInternational"The issue of schools isimportant tous for our...we're anengineeringdesign and manufacturing firm soeducation is important in thecompany's culture and thoughtthatthis would be a good place tostart."THE GOAL IS TO KEEPST




You Might Like