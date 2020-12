The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their three children attend the openingof Pantoland at the London Palladium on their first red carpet outing as afamily of five.

According to Kensington Palace, the performance of The National Lottery's Pantoland at The Palladium was held to honor pandemic workers.

Queen and Duke of Edinburgh mark wedding anniversary with new photo The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh have marked their 73rd wedding anniversary byreleasing a photograph showing them opening a card from the Duke and Duchessof Cambridge’s children. The colourful homemade gift was created by PrinceGeorge, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and is emblazoned with the number73 which pops out from the front of the card.