Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:34s - Published 3 minutes ago

Disney+ Announces Over 50 New 'Star Wars,' Marvel, Pixar Originals

On Thursday, Disney unveiled its bustling list of upcoming projects for the next few years.

All of the projects, which range from spinoffs to reboots and remakes, will be released on Disney+.

The ‘Star Wars’ universe is set to expand immensely, with ‘Ahsoka’ and ‘Rangers of the New Republic’ spinning off from the ‘Mandalorian’ series.

Ewan McGregor will reprise his iconic character in ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi.’ .

Donald Glover’s ‘Solo’ character will be the center of a spinoff called ‘Lando.’.

In the Marvel Universe, a number of characters will be expanded upon in original series.

This includes Scarlet Witch, Vision, Falcon, Winter Soldier, War Machine, Nick Fury and Loki.

Tatiana Maslaney is confirmed to be playing the female version of Hulk in a new comedy series, ‘She-Hulk,’ also starring Mark Ruffalo.

Disney confirmed that ‘Night at the Museum’ will be rebooted, and both ‘Enchanted’ and ‘Hocus Pocus’ will receive sequels.

Animated TV series based on characters from ‘Moana,’ ‘Zootopia,’ ‘The Princess and the Frog’ and ‘Big Hero 6’ will mark Disney Animation’s first-ever original series.

Pixar is set to create a ‘Cars’ franchise spinoff show called ‘Cars: The Series.’.

A Buzz Lightyear spinoff movie, titled ‘Lightyear,’ will feature Chris Evans voicing the beloved Space Ranger