European leaders inch closer towards sanctions on Turkey

Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 01:58s - Published
European leaders inch closer towards sanctions on TurkeyGreek PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis has welcomed the move.

Even France Turned on Greece, Mitsotakis at EU’s Turkish Walkoff

 BRUSSELS -- While Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is trying to show he was satisfied with a European Union meeting that refused to back his call for sanctions..
At least 26 killed, over 700 injured after earthquake rattles Turkey, Greece [Video]

At least 26 killed, over 700 injured after earthquake rattles Turkey, Greece

At least 26 people have been killed and over 700 injured after a 7.0 magnitude earthquake rattled Turkey and Greece. Around 196 aftershocks were felt with 23 hitting over magnitude 4.0. Turkey’s western Izmir province and Greek islands in the vicinity suffered much of the damage. A small tsunami also struck the Seferihisar district south of Izmir province, causing floods in the area. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis called Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to offer his condolences and support. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:47Published

Trump administration sanctions Turkey, a NATO ally, over its purchase of Russian missile defense system

 Some critics in Congress have accused Trump of being soft on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
US, EU sanctions on Turkey would damage both sides: Erdogan

 Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has condemned the sanctions by the United States and the European Union (EU) against Turkey, saying they would harm both..
Turkey president on victory tour over Nagorno-Karabakh conflict [Video]

Turkey president on victory tour over Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Recep Tayyip Erdogan is visiting Azerbaijan to mark his ally's win in the conflict with neighbouring Armenia.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:42Published

George Clooney Reveals Why He is Grateful to Boris Johnson Despite Hitler Comparison

 Hollywood star George Clooney once entered a high-pitched row with then-London Mayor Boris Jonson over a return of Parthenon marbles back to Greece, something..
Pushbacks: Migrants accuse Greece of sending them back out to sea

 Greece insists such accusations are an insult but some migrants documented their trips with GPS.
EU plans to hit Turkey with more sanctions

 BRUSSELS - European Union leaders early Friday gave the green light for the expansion of sanctions against Turkey over its exploration of gas reserves in..
EU sanctions looming, Erdogan calls for energy talks

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday called for negotiations over energy exploration...
A tough course to digest: EU leaders ponder Turkey sanctions over dinner

European leaders are divided over the extent of sanctions that should be placed, or whether they...
EU Slaps Limited Sanctions On Turkey Amid East Med Dispute

EU Slaps Limited Sanctions On Turkey Amid East Med Dispute By Hamdi Firat Buyuk European Union leaders agreed on Friday to impose limited sanctions on...
