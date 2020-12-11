Global  
 

97-Year-Old Surprised with a New Rescued Best Friend

Video Credit: Viral Hog Content - Duration: 00:47s - Published
Occurred on December 9, 2020 / USA Info from Licensor: Eunice is 97 years old and 2020 has taken a toll on her like the rest of us especially having to put down her Maltese three months prior.

Eunice lives with her daughter Debbie who decided she wanted to bring some joy back to Eunice.

Daisy (7-years-old) was a sweet surprise and in as much need of love as Eunice, as she was used as a breeder dog without a true family of her own.

Eunice has been an animal lover all her life and her soul belongs to sweet furry beings.


