Top 10 Things Mank Got Factually Right and Wrong

Video Credit: WatchMojo - Duration: 13:57s - Published
Biopics have a tendency to inflate the truth.

How did this one do?

For this list, we’ll be looking at what’s fact and what’s fiction in this Netflix biopic about screenwriter Herman J.

Mankiewicz.

Our countdown includes Mank’s Election Bet, Marion Davies’ Portrayal, Upton Sinclair Inspired Mank, and more!




