FKA Twigs has filed a lawsuit against ex-boyfriend Shia LaBeouf Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Duration: 03:12s - Published 4 minutes ago FKA Twigs has filed a lawsuit against ex-boyfriend Shia LaBeouf FKA Twigs has filed a lawsuit against Shia LaBeouf, whom she has accused of sexual battery, assault, and infliction of emotional distress during the course of their brief relationship in 2019. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend