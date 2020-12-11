Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Arrest made in Gulfport drive-by shooting

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published
Arrest made in Gulfport drive-by shooting

Arrest made in Gulfport drive-by shooting

Gulfport Police Department made an arrested regarding a drive-by shooting that took place Tuesday morning.

- gulfport police department made- an arrest regarding a - drive by shooting that took - place late tuesday morning.

- officers responded to the area- of martin luther- king boulevard and highway 49 i- reference to a drive-by - shooting.

- throughout the course of the- investigation, it was discovere- that dequman marshea cooper - discharged a firearm several- times from his vehicle toward - two subjects.

- cooper also has outstanding - warrants for a drive-by - shooting from a previous case i- november 2020.-




You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Irongate Drive shooting arrest [Video]

Irongate Drive shooting arrest

Suspect charged with shooting on Irongate Drive this week.

Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TNPublished
Reward Increased To $10,000 To Find Those Responsible In Killing Of Teen Gabriela Aldana In West Miami-Dade [Video]

Reward Increased To $10,000 To Find Those Responsible In Killing Of Teen Gabriela Aldana In West Miami-Dade

The reward for information leading to an arrest in the killing of 17-year-old Gabriela Aldana has increased to $10,000, Miami-Dade police announced Wednesday. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:30Published
Mesa police confirm arrest in deadly drive-by shooting [Video]

Mesa police confirm arrest in deadly drive-by shooting

Mesa police have confirmed an arrest in a deadly drive-by shooting that happened at a pop up food event.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 01:29Published