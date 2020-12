Anthony Joshua and Kubrat Pulev go head to head in a verbal exchange ahead of their heavyweight world title fight.

Anthony Joshua and Kubrat Pulev clash at weigh-in ahead of Saturday’s fight Anthony Joshua was booed and told he will lose his world heavyweight title fora second time at the weigh-in ahead of Saturday’s fight with Kubrat Pulev. Thepair almost came to blows and twice had to be pulled apart by security, withplenty of words exchanged between the champion and IBF mandatory challenger.

Anthony Joshua and Kubrat Pulev exchange heated words as they weigh in for Saturday's heavyweight fight at Wembley Arena.

Anthony Joshua and Kubrat Pulev exchange heated words as they weigh in for Saturday's world heavyweight title fight at Wembley Arena.

The venue for Anthony Joshua’s heavyweight clash with Kubrat Pulev has been switched from...

Anthony Joshua and Kubrat Pulev unexpectedly clashed at the weigh in before their heavyweight title...

Anthony Joshua and Kubrat Pulev exchange heated words as they weigh in for Saturday's heavyweight...