The UK regulator approved Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 shot in record time, but don't put away your...



Related videos from verified sources In-Depth: Vaccinated people still need masks



Even though Americans could start getting vaccinated in days, experts say people who get the shot will still need to wear masks and practice social distancing until scientists can answer a key.. Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 02:34 Published 1 week ago Covid battle to Cong leadership question: CM Baghel's full session at #HTLS2020



Bhupesh Baghel, Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, opened up on a variety of issues on Day 3 of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit 2020. He criticised the Central government for not being of much help.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 38:06 Published 3 weeks ago Extended Good Question: Your Vaccine Questions Answered



Heather Brown talks to immunization expert Patsy Stinchfield, who answers all your Good Questions about COVID-19 vaccines ().WCCO 4 News At 10 - November 23, 2020 Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 03:45 Published 3 weeks ago