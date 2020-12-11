Happy Birthday, Regina Hall! (Saturday, Dec. 12) Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:48s - Published 1 day ago Happy Birthday, Regina Hall! (Saturday, Dec. 12) Happy Birthday, Regina Hall!. Regina Hall turns 50 years old today. Here are five fun facts about the actress. 1. She loves dogs. 2. Hall had planned on becoming a nun at one point. 3. She was once a dental assistant. 4. Hall originally intended to be a journalist. 5. She made her breakthrough as Brenda in the ‘Scary Movie’ franchise. . Happy Birthday, Regina Hall! 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Happy Birthday, Lorde! (Saturday, November 7th)



Happy Birthday, Lorde!. Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O'Connor turns 25 years old today. Here are five things you may not have known about the singer. 1. She was offered her first record deal at the.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 00:56 Published on November 6, 2020

