Happy Birthday, Regina Hall! (Saturday, Dec. 12)
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:48s - Published
Happy Birthday, Regina Hall! (Saturday, Dec. 12)
Happy Birthday, Regina Hall!.
Regina Hall turns 50 years old today.
Here are five fun facts about the actress.
1.
She loves dogs.
2.
Hall had planned on becoming a nun at one point.
3.
She was once a dental assistant.
4.
Hall originally intended to be a journalist.
5.
She made her breakthrough as Brenda in the ‘Scary Movie’ franchise.
.
Happy Birthday, Regina Hall!